Police: Teen wanted in Chesterfield double stabbing involving a family member

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a 19-year-old man accused of stabbing two people in Midlothian; one was his mother.
Police responded to a home on Sanbury Lane around 7:40 p.m. Thursday for a domestic disturbance. There they found a man and a woman with stab wounds.
Now, police are looking for Aasim Dickerson in connection to this crime. While his whereabouts are unknown, one neighbor said he was always pleasant to her when she saw him.
“The young boy was always playing in his yard basketball and he would wave and say hi,” said a neighbor.
None of the homeowners in the Sanbury Lane area wanted to speak on camera, but one woman said the people who live in the home where the crime happened, keep to themselves.
“It’s quiet, peaceful,” she added. “We’ve never really had any issues back here. Pretty unexpected, honestly.”
Many neighbors recalled seeing an ambulance pull up to the home just after 7:30 Thursday night.
On Friday afternoon, Chesterfield police said there was some sort of confrontation between Dickerson and his mother which led to him allegedly choking and stabbing her. Investigators said that’s when another man in the house tried to jump in to help the woman and he was stabbed in the process.
Dickerson took off on foot and hasn’t been seen since, according to police.
“[There were] a lot of police and K-9s,” a neighbor said.
Police tried to track Dickerson with K-9′s Thursday night, leaving many homeowners questioning what had actually happened at the home.
“I did see on the news this morning what had happened because we weren’t sure,” a woman said. “We were just told by police last night to stay inside.”
Both the man and the woman who were stabbed were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Meanwhile, police are asking anyone who sees Dickerson, to not approach him, rather call police.
“It does [leave me a bit concerned], but I’m just going to lock my doors,” a neighbor said. “Like I said, I don’t think he would be here still.”
At this time malicious wounding and strangulation warrants have been issued for Dickerson’s arrest.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
