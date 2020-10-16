Police: Suspect offers elderly woman help before stealing money from her purse

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for the woman who they say offered to help an elderly woman before the suspect stole money from the woman’s purse.
On Oct. 8 around 2:15 p.m., police say an elderly woman was shopping at the Walmart along Southpark Boulevard when a woman approached her and offered to help.
Officials said the woman pretended to help the victim, and when the victim’s back was turned, the woman stole an envelope of money from her purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-748-0660.
