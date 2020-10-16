Police search for man after woman stabbed multiple times in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have obtained warrants for a man after a woman was stabbed multiple times Friday.
Police were called just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 16 for a stabbing that happened in the 8900 block of Hawkbill Road.
At the scene, police found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police obtained warrants for malicious wounding and unauthorized use for 20-year-old Michael Steven Garcia. Officials said he drove off in a gray 2012 Nissan Rogue with Virginia tags URR-8502.
If anyone sees Garcia, police say not to approach him and just call police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
