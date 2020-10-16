News to Know for Oct. 16: 19-year-old stabbing suspect; Trump, Biden townhall recap; State budget vote

This photo combo of images shows, clockwise, from upper left: President Donald Trump speaking during a news conference at the White House on July 22, 2020, in Washington, the Twitter app, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaking during a campaign event on July 14, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., and the Facebook app. With just 100 days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden aren't just attacking one another in online ads. Their ads are also targeting tech companies like Facebook and Twitter. (Source: AP Photo/AP)