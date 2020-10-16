Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Chesterfield County, police say.
Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 600 block of Boulders Parkway after they received a report of a man sitting in the road.
Before they were able to arrive, the man, identified as Sean J. Frederick, 38, was hit by a 2008 Toyota 4Runner.
The driver did stay at the scene.
Frederick was taken to the hospital where he later died.
While officers continue to investigate, police say weather and lighting conditions appear to be factors in this crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
