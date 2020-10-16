Homeless Crisis Hotline expands hours due to influx of calls in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Greater Richmond Continuum of Care is expanding the Homeless Hotline hours in Richmond due to the high volume of calls.
The crisis hotline is the main way for people experiencing homelessness to contact the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care (GRCoC) and the services it offers.
Individuals are asked to call the phone number for a person to assist them. If the line is busy, callers should leave a message with their immediate contact information.
The hours for the hotline have been expanded to 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekends.
“While the GRCoC prepares for this significant service expansion, the city will assist by staffing a 24/7 line pilot, where people in need of shelter or services can call the Homeless Crisis Line after workday hours and during the weekends in order to access shelter and services. That pilot will go live at 6 p.m. the evening of Friday, October 16,” a release said.
There are also several access points around the city people can go for help from GRCoC members and partners. Those include the following:
- RVA Light – 504 W Broad Street
- REAL Life – 406 E Main Street
- OAR of Richmond – 3111 W Clay Street
- Main Branch of the Richmond Public Library – 101 E Franklin Street
- Southside Plaza – 4100 Hull Street Road
Since March, GRCoC has housed 790 people in hotel rooms, and in the last month, 426 people were sheltered in temporary housing. Also within the last week, GRCoC house 35 households in hotel rooms.
For anyone experiencing homelessness, you can call the Homeless Crisis Line at 804-972-0813. Another helpful number for anyone who left a home due to partner violence can call 804-612-6126. For veterans in need of help, they can call 877-424-3838.
