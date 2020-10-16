Harmful algae bloom advisory lifted for Middle Pamunkey Branch of Lake Anna

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Update October 15: The harmful algae bloom advisory has been lifted. Two consecutive samples showed safe algae levels, and the Virginia Department of Health has lifted the swimming advisory.
The recreational season ends in October. Testing will resume in May 2021.
Original Story September 23: Parts of Lake Anna are once again getting hit with a harmful algae bloom, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Middle Pamunkey Branch in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties is seeing high levels of algae, which can cause skin rashes and gastrointestinal illnesses.
People and pets are advised to avoid swimming in the affected areas.
The spots to avoid can be seen on this interactive map.
More testing is scheduled for October 6.
A previous advisory for the Upper North Anna Branch has been lifted.
