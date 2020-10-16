Friday Forecast: Rainy and turning sharply cooler

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Expect a Friday soaker, with temperatures tumbling through the 50s today.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, rainy and chilly. Best chance of heavy rain will be during the morning through midday with lighter rain lingering during the afternoon and early evening. Starting in the upper 50s, then dropping into the mid and low 50s during the day (Rain Chance: 90%)
SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40 with upper 30s likely in rural spots (First Alert: need to watch for possible frost in our western counties), highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs near 70.
TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the lower 50s, highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.
