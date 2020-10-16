Busch Gardens adds more dates, times to Halloween event

Busch Gardens announced the park will be hosting an event called Busch Gardens Halloween Harvest for the fall season. (Source: Busch Gardens)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 16, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT - Updated October 16 at 11:55 AM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens has added more dates and times to it’s Halloween Harvest event after receiving positive responses.

During the Halloween Harvest event, visitors will get a chance to enjoy select villages around the park including:

  • Italy
  • Fest Italia
  • Oktoberfest
  • Ireland
  • Scotland
  • Sesame Street Forest of Fun

Children will be able to participate in fall activities such as a park-wide pumpkin scavenger hunt.

Halloween scares will feature roaming Ghouls & Goblins in select areas of the park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Seasonal dishes and drinks will be served at select dining locations throughout the park for Halloween treats and Oktoberfest eats.

The reservation process is now open with a single-day ticket starting at only $49.99 per person.

To make reservations, click here.

