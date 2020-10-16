Blind woman killed in overnight house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A blind woman is dead and a man is hurt after a fire overnight at a home in Richmond’s southside.
The fire started just before 2 a.m. Friday at a house in the 200 block of Plazaview Rd., just off of East Belt Blvd.
Firefighters say the woman was on the phone with dispatchers as she tried to escape the burning home, but was not able to.
Officials say a man was able to escape the fire, but suffered from smoke inhalation.
Crews are still investigating what caused this fire.
This is a developing story.
