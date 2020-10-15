21-year-old New Kent County resident killed in crash

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 21-year-old New Kent County resident was killed in a vehicle crash in James City County.
On Oct. 14 at approximately 11:12 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 4600 block of Rochambeau near the intersection of Cloverleaf Lane.
According to police, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound, went off the road and hit a stump.
The vehicle went on its side, ejecting the driver.
The vehicle traveled approximately 400 feet and landed upright.
The driver, Tyler Raymond Eveland, 21 of New Kent County was pronounced dead at the scene. Eveland was not wearing a seatbelt.
