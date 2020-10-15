Virginia winter preview: Temperatures could trend above average

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The month of September (specifically the last half) brought Virginia much cooler temperatures even before the official start to fall. That cooler trend was a great sneak peek to the month of October which has been full of dry, crisp autumn days. Now, we are headed into what may be considered Virginia’s most beautiful time of year as fall foliage is expected to reach it’s peak in the coming weeks.
Currently, Virginia is waiting on a big cool down expected to start tomorrow as a cold front works its way across the East Coast leaving us with highs in the low 60s this coming weekend.
Jumping ahead, the Climate Prediction Center has given us a preview of what to expect temperature wise from December 2020 to February 2021.
For us here in Virginia, we have about a 33% chance of seeing above average temperatures- this means we could see a fairly seasonable winter with the exception of some outlying weeks/days.
The southern two thirds of the US has the highest probability of seeing above average temperatures, whereas below average temperatures are most likely to be recorded for those in the Northern Plains.
As far as a white Christmas goes, a consistent decrease in sea surface temperatures closer to the equator signaled the development of a La Niña back in August... which is typically bad news for snow lovers. Unfortunately, NOAA’s latest outlook does indeed drive home the likelihood of a slightly warmer winter. This is not to say we definitely won’t see any snow, it’s just a presentation of possible climatological trends our area could experience.
NOAA also predicts relatively normal rainfall amounts for the Commonwealth this coming winter.
