VCU receives million-dollar childcare grant for low-income VCU students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University received a million-dollar childcare grant for low-income VCU students.
The U.S. Department of Education awarded the Child Development Center a four-year $1.26 million grant to provide child care services for the children of low-income undergraduate students who are receiving pell grants at VCU.
The Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program, which the grant was awarded through, supports the participation of low-income parents in postsecondary education through campus-based child care services.
The Child Development Center, part of the VCU School of Education, offers full-day care and developmentally-appropriate education for the families of VCU faculty, staff and students, as well as the community.
The funding will provide tuition support for up to 25 children.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.