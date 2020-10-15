VCU Police: Suspects sought in moped theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU police are looking for suspects involved in a moped theft.
On Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., the VCU Police Department received a report about a vehicle theft that occurred in the 500 block of Ryland Street.
According to the victim, the vehicle, identified as a green 2020 MTB Tao Tao scooter, was last seen on Oct. 9 at 7:08 p.m.
The stolen moped is distinguishable by a cracked mirror, a red sticker on the front and a back tire that is missing tread. The seat was also last secured by the victim with zip ties.
The currently registered license plate is: Virginia tags 57487M, and is not affixed to the moped but was last known to be in the under-seat storage area.
On VCU’s security camera system, two suspects were last seen on the moped traveling eastbound on Franklin Street at the intersection of Belvidere.
Police say the suspect who drove the stolen moped eastbound on Franklin Street is described as a man who was last seen wearing:
- A hat over hair that appears closely cropped on the sides and back
- Slight facial hair
- T-shirt
- Fitted light-colored jeans
- Black and white shoes
According to police, the second suspect is a man who was last seen wearing:
- A baseball hat
- Over the ear headphones worn around his neck
- A motorcycle-style jacket
- Light-colored pants
- Nike sneakers
Anyone with information about these incidents, or the individuals involved, is asked to call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
