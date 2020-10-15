This Week in History: Elizabeth Van Lew - best known for orchestrating the Richmond Underground - was born

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At some point this week, in 1818, Elizabeth Van Lew was born in the city that would grow to loathe her loyalty to the Union.
Some experts say she was born on Oct. 12, while others say it was Oct. 15.
But no matter which day she was born, she deserves her story to be told.
Van Lew is best known for orchestrating the Richmond Underground — a spy network that operated within the confines of Capitol of the Confederacy.
Learn all about her legacy with the help of Dr. Trenton Hizer with the Library of Virginia in Episode 2 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
