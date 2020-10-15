Suspect sought in apartment complex theft in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a theft at an apartment complex in Richmond.
At approximately 7:56 p.m. on Oct. 13, police say an unknown man broke into the office of an apartment building located in the 700 block of Everett Street.
Several items were stolen, according to police.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
