Sheriff’s office makes arrest in Charles City County murder

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a murder that happened in Charles City County Thursday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to investigate the death of a woman around 7:30 a.m. on Eagles Nest Road.
NBC12 crews observed that Charles City County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by Prince George Police and Virginia State Police in the investigation.
K9 units were also on scene, and passing neighbors say that investigators were combing nearby wooded areas.
Officials said Amber Brime, 32, of Charles City County, has been charged with second-degree murder.
“We are committed to the safety and security of our community. I would like to thank the officers and detectives who moved swiftly to launch an investigation leading to the subsequent arrest.” Said Sheriff Alan Jones. “as we continue our investigation, we ask that any citizen with additional information regarding this case contact Detective Sgt. Greene at 804-829-9265.”
The Charles City County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released information on the victim.
