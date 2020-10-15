Richmond School Board: Who is on the ballot in your district?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With all of the seats up for Richmond City Public Schools Board, here is a look at the candidates who are running to fill the spots.
Liz B. Doerr is the incumbent and is running unopposed. She represents Mary Munford Elementary, Albert Hill Middle and Thomas Jefferson High. To learn more, click here.
James Scott Barlow is the incumbent and currently serves on School Board’s Finance Committee and Legislative Committee. He is also a graduate of The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina and Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law. For more information on him, click here.
Mariah White is a retired Major from the Virginia Army National Guard and served 26 years in the U.S. Armed Forces. White is a graduate of J. Sargent Reynolds College, VCU and Strayer University. She has two adopted sons who attend RPS. For more information on her, click here.
The district represents G. W. Carver Elementary, William Fox Elementary and Richmond Alternative School.
Kenya Gibson is the incumbent and is a graduate of the College of William and Mary and Yale University. She also served as Vice President of the Parent Teacher Association at Linwood Holton Elementary School.
Sabrina Gross is the PTA President at Barack Obama Elementary School, has 10 years of working in children’s services and is currently at the Virginia Department of Education. She is a graduate of the College of Holy Cross. She also has a daughter that attends RPS. For more information on her, click here.
The district represents Ginter Park Elementary, Linwood Holton Elementary, Barack Obama Elementary, Henderson Middle, John Marshall High, Richmond Community High, Richmond Technical Center, REAL (at Henderson Middle) and Mary Scott Preschool Center.
Jonathan Young is the incumbent and a professor of business and Director of Corporate Relations at Virginia State University. He is also a graduate of VCU. To learn more about him, click here.
Deanna Fierro was a mathematics teacher with Richmond Public Schools for seven years and continues to teach in the state. She is also a graduate of the University of Texas at El Paso and VCU. For more information on her, click here.
The district represents J. B. Fisher Elementary, Southampton Elementary, Westover Hills Elementary, Lucille Brown Middle, Elkhardt-Thompson Middle and Huguenot High.
Stephanie Rizzi is has been a teacher at every education level and is an RPS parent. Rizzi is also a past president of the Randolph Community Group. She also graduated from VCU and is a professor there. For more information about her, click here.
David Jones attended RPS growing up and studies auto mechanics at the Richmond technical center. He then went on to pursue carpentry under the apprenticeship of Robert Davis construction before started his own company, David F. Jones and Son Construction LLC. He also coached football at RPS. To learn more about him, click here.
Jenny Aghomo is a former PTA president at John B. Cary and is currently on the gifted advisory board. To learn more about her, click here.
Decardra Jackson is a former teacher at RPS and has been in education for 22 years. She is a graduate of VCU and VSU. Jackson is currently working in a neighboring district working to design a STEM program. For more information on her, click here.
This district represents John B. Cary Elementary, Maymont Preschool Center, Swansboro Elementary, Binford Middle, Open High, George Wythe High, Amelia Street, Patrick Henry School of Arts & Sciences, Richmond Career Education & Employment Academy.
Lynette Plummer previously served on the Binford Middle PTA Board and Richmond Education Compact Committee. She is also a graduate of Kee Business College and VCU. For more information about her, click here.
Timika Vincent is a health care professional and an RPS parent. She is the current president of the PTA at John B. Cary Elementary School. She is also a graduate of J. Sargeant Reynolds and VCU. For more information, click here.
Shonda Harris-Muhammed has been an educator for nearly 30 years and is the current assistant principal at Franklin City Public Schools. She is a graduate of Norfolk State University and Walden University. For more information on her, click here.
This district represents Overby-Sheppard Elementary, Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle and Martin Luther King, Jr. Preschool Center
Cheryl Burke is the incumbent and current vice-chair of the board. She represents Bellevue Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, Fairfield Court Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Woodville Elementary, Armstrong High and Franklin Military Academy. She is running unopposed.
Dawn Page is the incumbent and previously served as chair and vice-chair. For more information about her, click here.
Dana Sally-Allen is a Richmond native who attended RPS. For more information about her, click here.
This district represents Blackwell Elementary, Broad Rock Elementary, Oak Grove/Bellemeade Elementary, Boushall Middle, Summer Hill Preschool Center and Blackwell Preschool Center.
Nicole Jones is the donor relations director at Richmond’s ART 180. She is running unopposed in this race after incumbent Linda Owen dropped out in early July. For more information about her, For more information about her, click here.
This district represents J. L. Francis Elementary, E. S. H. Greene Elementary, Miles Jones Elementary, Elizabeth D. Redd Elementary and G. H. Reid Elementary.
