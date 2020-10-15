Powhatan Sheriff’s Office calls letter telling resident to leave country a ’cowardly act of intimidation'

POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a resident received a letter warning them to “leave the country.”
The resident called the sheriff’s office on Oct. 12 after they received a concerning letter in the mail.
Deputies said the letter was postmarked out of Richmond and had a return address of the Communist Party of America in New York. The letter was also addressed to “Our loyal supporters.”
The sheriff’s office said the letter referenced the Black Lives Matter flag in the resident’s yard as being a communist organization and warned them to “leave the country,” along with saying that the person who wrote it has the “right to lethal self defense.”
“The Powhatan County Sheriff’s and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are working together to investigate this cowardly act of intimidation and would like the community to know we are attempting to determine from whom the letter originated,” the sheriff’s office said.
The issue was also forwarded to the United States Postal Inspector for review and further investigation.
“Our Offices wish to make it clear to anyone having sent or considering sending any letters of intimidation or harassment to any citizen because of their beliefs that this behavior is abhorrent and will not be tolerated,” the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office asks that if any other resident has received a similar letter or other forms of intimidation that they contact Lt. Marilyn Durham at (804) 598-5656.
