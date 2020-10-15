Police: Victim identified in Erich Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The victim of a shooting located on Erich Road has been identified.
At approximately 11:37 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Erich Road for a report of a person down.
Police found the body of Ricky G. Seldon, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Richmond Police do not have any information on a suspect but are asking the public to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 with tips.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.