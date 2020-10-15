Police seeking stolen vehicle belonging to Erich Road shooting victim

2009 Infiniti QX56 (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 12, 2020 at 2:06 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 1:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the stolen vehicle belonging to the Erich Road shooting victim.

At approximately 11:37 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Erich Road for a report of a person down.

Police found the body of Ricky G. Seldon, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are also looking for Seldon’s stolen vehicle.

Detectives say the vehicle is a dark gray 2009 Infiniti QX56. The Virginia license plate reads JCF8VR.

2009 Infiniti QX56 (Source: Richmond Police)

If you see the vehicle parked and unoccupied, call the RPD non-emergency line at (804)646-5100. If you observe the vehicle moving, call 911 as the occupants should be considered armed and dangerous.

Richmond Police do not have any information on a suspect but are asking the public to contact Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 with tips.

