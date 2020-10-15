Nine people turn themselves in for warrants issued following protest outside ICE director’s home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Nine people have turned themselves into authorities after warrants were issued following a situation outside the home of the interim ICE Director.
A group of protestors gathered outside the Henrico Circuit Court Wednesday morning demanding the charges of dumping trash and entering a property for purpose of damaging it to be dropped.
According to the court system, all nine people were processed and then released.
They are scheduled to be in court on Oct. 19.
