News to Know for Oct. 15: Last day to register to vote; Unemployment benefits delayed; Va. House passes eight bills

Beautiful weather sticks around for one more day on Thursday before rainy, cool weather arrives for one day on Friday.
Today will be mostly sunny, best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The voter registration deadline has been extended after a court hearing Wednesday morning.
The deadline has been extended to today until 11:59 p.m.
President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be participating in two different town halls.
NBC News will host President Trump and a group of Florida voters at 8 p.m. NBC’s Savannah Guthrie will moderate the town hall.
Biden will take part in a town hall on ABC.
The town halls are happening on what would have been the second presidential debate.
The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) says unemployment benefits will be delayed for a couple of days.
The VEC says there are two reasons to blame.
The first reason being a system outage this week that took services offline for hours and a federal holiday on Monday, making banks closed.
Virginia House passed eight bills during its Special Session on Wednesday on police and criminal justice reform and COVID-19 relief.
The bills will now go to Gov. Ralph Northam for further action.
“We began this Special Session with a promise to Virginians that we would pass meaningful laws making our Commonwealth safer and more accountable,” Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn said.
Richmond Restaurant Week kicked off Monday to benefit FeedMore.
Over two dozen local restaurants will be participating including Casa Del Barco, Fat Dragon, Wong Gonzalez and more.
A $5 donation provides up to 20 meals.
