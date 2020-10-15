News to Know for Oct. 15: Last day to register to vote; Unemployment benefits delayed; Va. House passes eight bills

News to Know for Oct. 15: Last day to register to vote; Unemployment benefits delayed; Va. House passes eight bills
Today is the last chance for Virginia residents to register to vote. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 15, 2020 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated October 15 at 6:42 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.

Beautiful Day Before Wet Friday

Beautiful weather sticks around for one more day on Thursday before rainy, cool weather arrives for one day on Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny, best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Beautiful Thursday, wet and chilly Friday

Today’s Your Last Chance!

The voter registration deadline has been extended after a court hearing Wednesday morning.

The deadline has been extended to today until 11:59 p.m.

Trump, Biden Attends Town Halls

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be participating in two different town halls.

NBC News will host President Trump and a group of Florida voters at 8 p.m. NBC’s Savannah Guthrie will moderate the town hall.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump both have town hall events scheduled for Thursday.
Biden will take part in a town hall on ABC.

The town halls are happening on what would have been the second presidential debate.

Unemployment Benefits

The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) says unemployment benefits will be delayed for a couple of days.

The VEC says there are two reasons to blame.

On Thursday the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment benefit program
The first reason being a system outage this week that took services offline for hours and a federal holiday on Monday, making banks closed.

Eight Bills Passed

Virginia House passed eight bills during its Special Session on Wednesday on police and criminal justice reform and COVID-19 relief.

The bills will now go to Gov. Ralph Northam for further action.

“We began this Special Session with a promise to Virginians that we would pass meaningful laws making our Commonwealth safer and more accountable,” Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn said.

Richmond Restaurant Week

Richmond Restaurant Week kicked off Monday to benefit FeedMore.

Over two dozen local restaurants will be participating including Casa Del Barco, Fat Dragon, Wong Gonzalez and more.

A $5 donation provides up to 20 meals.

Final Thought

Don’t be afraid your life will end; Be afraid that it will never begin - Grace Hansen

