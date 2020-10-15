Neighbors fed up with road conditions, speeding on Hopkins Road

But the county is saying that speed isn’t the issue. The county says they conducted an 11-day speed study in May. The data from that study showed that of the 56,374 cars traveled the roadway which is posted at 35 mph, that violations at 10mph over were at a 2% violation rate (1,294 violations), and at 15 over there is a 0% violation rate (36 violations) which indicated that violation rates are so low then it indicates that there is not a speeding issue. However, police say that with constant accidents, the roadway needs to be re-engineered.