Henrico school announces mascot finalists to replace ‘Rebels’ nickname

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Douglas S. Freeman High School has announced the mascot finalists to replace the “Rebels” nickname.
This comes after the school announced in August that it would be retiring the nickname following a comprehensive review.
“The aim was to find a nickname and mascot that represents the school’s core values of family, pride, excellence, intensity, diversity, community, independence, tradition and leadership,” the school division said.
The final four names are Mavericks, Pioneers, Trailblazers and United.
“Each name on the short list was generated by a community member and, in different ways, fit the criteria that our community and students said we were looking for in our new moniker: an enduring connection, a collective identity, purposeful and forward movement, retaining the independent spirit of our old name, and being unique yet timeless,” Principal John Marshall said in an email to families.
More information on how to give feedback will be sent to the school community.
The new mascot choice will be announced the week of Nov. 9.
