Forecast: Beautiful Thursday, wet and chilly Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Beautiful weather sticks around for one more day on Thursday before rainy, cool weather arrives for one day on Friday.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, best weather day of the week. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Cloudy and rainy. Best chance of heavy rain comes early in the morning. Chilly! Starting in the upper 50s, then slowly dropping through the 50s during the day (Rain Chance: 90%). Rain possible at any time of day, although tapering toward evening.
SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40 with upper 30s likely in rural spots (First Alert: need to watch for possible frost in our western counties), highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low chance for showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s (Rain Chance: 20%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.