COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 1,183 in 24 hours | Testing positivity rate at 4.8%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 164,124 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Friday, a 1,183 case increase from Thursday.
The state totals stand at 3,408 deaths with 11,780 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,528,225 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.8 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported on Friday. The total number is now at 1,150.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 25,544 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,694 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,568 cases, 391 hospitalizations, 99 deaths
- Henrico: 5,911 cases, 467 hospitalizations, 222 deaths
- Richmond: 5,027 cases, 438 hospitalizations, 63 deaths
- Hanover: 1,507 cases, 111 hospitalizations, 40 deaths
- Petersburg: 840 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 305 cases, 29 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
