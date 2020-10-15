Chesterfield elementary student ‘clinically diagnosed’ with COVID-19

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County Public Schools elementary student was “clinically diagnosed” with COVID-19, the school says.
The J. B. Watkins Elementary School principal wrote a letter to families informing them of the clinical diagnosis.
“This means that while the doctor did not perform a COVID-19 test, the doctor felt there were enough reasons related to family health to diagnose the student with the illness,” the letter said.
The principal said that based on the information given to the school, the student was not infectious while in the building.
“Our staff has been continuously cleaning and disinfecting work spaces according to best practices for health-risk mitigation,” the letter said.
