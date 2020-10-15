Bill prohibiting ‘no-knock’ warrants heads to Gov. Northam’s desk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bill that would prohibit law enforcement from executing “no-knock” search warrants was sent to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk after the House voted on it Wednesday.
The bill is Virginia’s version of “Breonna’s Law,” which is named after Breonna Taylor who was shot dead inside her apartment when three officers went to the home to serve a warrant.
The bill sent to Northam’s desk bans law enforcement from executing any search warrant without officers first "giving notice of their identity, authority, and purpose prior to entering the place to be searched.”
This bill was among several other policing and criminal justice reform bills that were sent to the governor for approval.
