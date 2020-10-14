Walker granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a long wait, but Wednesday saw Ronnie Walker get the news for which he’s been waiting.
The Virginia running back and Hopewell product has been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, after initially having his waiver denied on two separate occasions. This was Walker’s second appeal after transferring from Indiana.
The junior will travel with UVA to Wake Forest for Saturday’s contest and will be available to play.
Walker appeared in 22 games during his two seasons as a Hoosier, rushing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while also tallying a receiving score. He earned All-Academic Big Ten honors in 2019.
The running back was a star for Hopewell during his high school playing days, earning all-state honors and leading the Blue Devils to a state championship in 2017. He rushed for 1,344 yards and 19 touchdowns as a senior and eclipsed the 2,000 rushing yard mark during his junior year in 2016.
The addition of Walker provides depth to a UVA backfield that includes Wayne Taulapapa and Shane Simpson. Taulapapa leads the team, having rushed for 177 yards in the first three games, so Walker should get his fair share of carries once he’s inserted into the gameday rotation.
Virginia enters Saturday’s contest in Winston-Salem with a 1-2 record and looking to snap a two game losing streak. It will mark the first meeting between the Cavaliers and Wake Forest since 2016.
