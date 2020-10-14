Virginia House passes COVID-19 relief, justice reform legislation

“We began this Special Session with a promise to Virginians that we would pass meaningful laws making our Commonwealth safer and more accountable,” said Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn. "Today we passed a number of bills that will reform policing in our communities and address disparities in our criminal justice system. I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments in this Special Session, and I thank all of the members of the legislature for their hard work and dedication in passing these historic pieces of legislation.