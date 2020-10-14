On This Day: The Women’s Monument is unveiled on Virginia’s State Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Oct. 14, 2019, the Women’s Monument is unveiled on Virginia’s State Capitol grounds.
The first seven of 12 bronze statues were presented to the public in Capitol Square.
The idea started when the Virginia General Assembly established the Women’s Commission in 2010 to recommend an appropriate monument to commemorate the contributions of the women through centuries of history in the commonwealth.
It’s the first monument of its kind on capitol grounds in any U.S. state.
