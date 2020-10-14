Some Virginia teachers worried over call to return to class

NORFOLK, Va. - Administrators in a Virginia school district are telling some teachers who chose to work from home during the first semester that they must return to their schools in November.
The Virginian-Pilot reports the order came from the Chesapeake school district, but some teachers are worried that the forced return in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic will put their health or the health of vulnerable family member at risk.
The decision comes as the district begins to bring back more students over the next two months, noting downward trends in coronavirus cases.
