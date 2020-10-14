Report shows 4,500 ‘excess deaths’ in Virginia during pandemic

Since early in the pandemic, experts in Virginia have been concerned that COVID-19 safety restrictions — including a stay-at-home order in late March and a month-long ban on elective procedures — may be worsening chronic conditions or otherwise affecting public health. By late April, pediatricians were troubled by a precipitous drop in the state’s childhood vaccination rates. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that emergency room use declined by 52 percent within the first three weeks after Virginia reported its first confirmed case.