Public meeting with GRTC to be held on route extension in The Fan

Public meeting with GRTC to be held on route extension in The Fan
The new CEO of Greater Richmond Transit Co. has a vision of how to build on its recent breakthrough success of increased ridership, and it involves boosting regional commitment. (Source: Capital News Source)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 14, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 12:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A public meeting with the community and GRTC will be held to discuss concerns about a GRTC bus route extension that will go through The Fan neighborhood in the city.

The bus route extension started in September and is located on the east and westbound directions of Grove Avenue, with an average of a bus every 15 minutes.

According to residents, the bus route causes a number of safety concerns for bikers and walkers.

“We are in favor of public transit but not where it is completely unjustified due to low ridership and endangers our children and other pedestrians,” a Fan resident on Grove Avenue said in a letter.

Residents also say it reduces parking in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.