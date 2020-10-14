Police searching for person of interest in connection to Fairfield Court shooting

Police searching for person of interest in connection to Fairfield Court shooting
Tyron J. Johnson (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 14, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 4:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that happened in Fairfield Court.

Police were called on Oct. 14 to the report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North 25th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
At the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Police said Tyron J. Johnson is wanted on an unrelated charge for failure to appear on a felony charge.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

