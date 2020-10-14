Police searching for person of interest in connection to Fairfield Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a shooting that happened in Fairfield Court.
Police were called on Oct. 14 to the report of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North 25th Street.
At the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.
Police said Tyron J. Johnson is wanted on an unrelated charge for failure to appear on a felony charge.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.