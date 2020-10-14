Police make 2nd arrest in connection to woman shot in neck

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made a second arrest in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured.
The shooting happened along Elm Street around 3:39 p.m. on Sept. 8.
At the scene, police found a woman who had been shot in the neck. According to sources, she was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Ryshwan Newsome, 27, and Isaiah Johnson, 18, were arrested in connection to the shooting.
Newsome is charged with reckless handling of a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond. Johnson is charged with malicious wounding and reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
