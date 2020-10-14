Police Chief Smith creates Richmond Police Department External Advisory Committee

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chief Gerald M. Smith established the Richmond Police Department External Advisory Committee in an effort to strengthen its relationships and build new partnerships within the community.
The RPD External Advisory Committee consists of 15 community leaders from various segments of the Metropolitan Richmond area and will focus on three areas:
- Community Involvement
- Recruitment
- Transparency
The purpose of the External Advisory Committee is to create a dialogue between Richmond residents and Richmond Police officers. The committee provides a format in which the department can inform residents about current thinking and share some of the strategies of our local law enforcement professionals in the RPD.
The committee will also provide a means for the police to learn about neighborhood complaints, concerns, ideas and crime trends.
“We want this group to have candid and open discussions with us about what they would like to see from the Richmond Police Department,” Chief Gerald Smith said. “Along the same vein, we want to know what the community can provide to Richmond Police as far as insight, input and information. This is a two-way street, a give and take. We have to work together to get to the root issues affecting our neighborhoods and what is driving crime in our community.”
The committee will meet monthly with members of RPD to maintain a dialogue and keep the lines of communication open.
