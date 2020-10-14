News to Know for Oct. 14: Voter registration extension; Outbreak at Chesterfield facility; Indoor sports complex update

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
After a long stretch of clouds, we’ll enjoy seasonable and Sunny days before Friday’s rain.
Today will be sunny, with highs in the low to mid-70s.
Richmond police are searching for a missing man who is in need of medication.
Police said Scott Coyle was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 4 by his social worker at 3908 Chamberlayne Avenue. Officials said he was also with an unidentified woman that day.
RPD said Coyle suffers from multiple health issues and needs his medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
A severed fiber optic cable that shut down Virginia’s online voter registration system has prompted a lawsuit from a civil rights organization. Tuesday was the deadline to register to vote in Virginia before Election Day.
Attorney General Mark Herring said he has asked the court to extend the voter registration deadline because “it’s so important to make up for the time Virginians lost and give people an opportunity to register to vote if they have not yet done so".
A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The Virginia Employment Commission and the DMV were also affected by yesterday’s outage but it appears both are back up and running again.
The V-E-C will be working to clear a backlog of unemployment benefits and claims today and any DMV appointment that was affected by the outage will be rescheduled.
Governor Ralph Northam’s administration and other state officials responded after it was revealed in an FBI agent’s testimony Tuesday that members of an anti-government paramilitary group discussed kidnapping the governor.
“These threats are not coming and this rhetoric is not coming from another country. It’s coming from Washington and that I regret, and it needs to stop,” said Northam during a briefing Tuesday afternoon.
The administration says the FBI alerted key members of the governor’s security team throughout the course of their investigation. The administration also revealed that enhanced security measures have been in place for the governor and his family for some time and will remain as such.
The Virginia Department of Health said there are more than 50 residents at a Chesterfield community who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The outbreak was reported at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge.
As of Tuesday evening, the VDH says there are currently 55 residents and 26 staff members who are positive.
Virginia State University is set to make a big announcement for a new initiative that focuses on increasing African-American political leadership across the state.
The university will be making the announcement on Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. in the VSU engineering building.
The Hanover County School Board has approved the new names to replace the schools formerly known as Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the board officially voted for the new names to be Mechanicsville High School and Bell Creek Middle School.
New mascots will be chosen in a school-based decision. More details will be released at a later date.
The county is moving forward with turning Virginia Center Commons into an indoor sports complex.
Work on the facility was put on hold for a bit because of the pandemic, but efforts are resuming with design work and demolition of the former Sears building, which is set to get underway next month.
Construction plans are expected to be ready for the Board’s review by early next summer.
On this day in history: Oct. 14, 2019, the Women’s Monument is unveiled on Virginia’s State Capitol grounds.
The first seven of 12 bronze statues were presented to the public in Capitol Square.
It’s the first monument of its kind on capitol grounds in any U.S. state.
