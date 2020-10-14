Making the most of those online deals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With Amazon Prime day wrapping up Wednesday night-- rest assured the holiday shopping season is upon us!
This shopping season is going to be a unique one. Not only are we getting a super head start on holiday shopping with all the prime day deals, but other retailers are trying to cash in on the online shopping hype. AND, according to a new survey from the popular shopping APP RetailMeNot, people are still planning to spend around $547 this holiday
Online shopping is only going to grow after today-- and half of all surveyed were most worried about receiving items on time or inventory being out of stock.
That means you need to plan early this year. Get orders in as soon as possible.
Troll the hot toy lists now, so you know what you need to order right away and can’t wait for a deal on.
With COVID-19, a lot of people are going to avoid shopping in person, so you have to give yourself even more time if you are looking to buy most of your gifts online.
If you do want to shop in person, go when stores will be less crowded. That means-- early in the mornings on week days and weekends.
