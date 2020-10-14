Henrico County students to receive free food for rest of year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools will continue offering free school meals to all students through the end of the 2020-21 school year due to an extension of federal food aid designed to offer help during the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture had announced in September that it was extending two summer school meals programs: Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option through the end of 2020.
Some features of the continuing HCPS distribution plan:
- Free meals are available to any child 18 or younger at all HCPS school locations and identified bus stops.
- Parents and guardians can pick up meals at any HCPS location regardless of where their student is enrolled.
- Parents and guardians don’t need to provide student names or I.D. numbers to receive meals.
The school district says food distribution will take place at all elementary, middle and high schools at these times:
- Monday through Thursday (Friday meals are distributed on Thursdays.)
- 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Hot breakfasts (when available) and cold lunches.
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Hot lunches as well as cold breakfasts for the next day.
HCPS buses will distribute free school meals to neighborhoods two days a week at these times:
- Mondays and Wednesdays. On Mondays, buses will distribute meals for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesdays, breakfasts and lunches will be distributed for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as well as Monday breakfast.
- Buses will make 30-minute stops at each location, between 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Participants must follow social distancing and mask guidelines at bus stops.
For a full list of neighborhood meal distribution bus stops, click here.
