Goochland County School Board approves reopening plan

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County School Board has approved the reopening plan for students in the county.
Back in August, the school district began reviewing plans to reopen its schools in a public meeting.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will return to school on Oct. 19 five days a week.
Sixth and ninth-grade students will return on Nov. 2.
Other middle and high school students will return on Nov. 9.
The school district says families may still choose to continue with their current distant learning plan if they feel that is best.
