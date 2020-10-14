Forecast: GORGEOUS October weather for two days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a long stretch of clouds, we’ll enjoy seasonable and Sunny days before Friday’s rain
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Showers and a few thunderstorms likely, with some heavy rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s (Rain Chance: 80%). Rain possible at any time of day but best chance in the afternoon/evening.
SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Lows near 40 with upper 30s likely in rural spots (First Alert: need to watch for possible frost), highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool. Rain possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
