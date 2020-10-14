Family of man killed in freak accident seeks funeral assistance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Joshua Wilson, his sister Megan Plante and their cousin Gregory Campbell have experienced their fair share of struggles in life - from losing loved ones to sickness and addiction to experiencing years of drug abuse themselves, along with their younger brother Kevin Plante.
Fortunately through support groups, this past year they have experienced weeks to months of sobriety, including Kevin, who they say was beginning to turn his life around.
“He had a string of many days where he was extremely happy, he had a good relationship going with a girl...those were the things that lit him up and he was a light that shined bright,” said Joshua. “Life is too precious.”
Joshua says he and Kevin both began new jobs working for a towing company. Kevin had only been working for a week when tragedy struck Tuesday as the 29-year-old was prepping two vehicles to be towed.
“My brother got underneath the car to jump-start the car from the solenoid, but when he did that the car was in gear so my brother got smashed between the two bumpers of the car,” said Joshua. "Over the course of our lives working on stuff, we’ve done that bunch of times - it was just maybe moving too fast. I called 911 immediately, as soon as I got the cars off of them.”
According to Richmond Police, at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a business in the 6700 block of Everglades Drive but pronounced Kevin dead at the scene.
An investigation is being handled by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
“He was not only my family, he was one of my childhood best friends,” said Gregory.
“It’s just crazy that after he was doing so good that such a tragic accident happened," said Megan.
Kevin’s siblings say his passing comes almost a year since they lost their father to stage four cancer. They are now trying to rally enough support to lay Kevin to rest next to their father in Vermont.
“Me and my dad were close, but my brother and my dad were really, really close,” he said. “There’s room in that plot for my brother.”
In the meantime, Kevin’s siblings say they will continue to honor his life by staying on their path to recovery all the while taking care of his 4-month-old, Liam.
“We want him to be able to rest comfortably, the way that we hoped for him to be. The way that he deserves,” said Megan.
