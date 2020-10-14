Fall foliage nearing peak in the Blue Ridge Mountains

Fall color is expected to peak in the mountains in the next 5 to 10 days

The fall colors are starting to look picturesque in the Blue Ridge Mountains. (Source: Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge)
By Nick Russo | October 14, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated October 14 at 12:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The fall colors are starting to look picturesque in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Based on predictions, fall color should peak in Virginia’s Blue Ridge around Oct. 19, but we expect beautiful fall foliage in the Blue Ridge now through at least October 26.

Peak color in Virginia's Blue Ridge will likely be centered around October 19 and may last until October 26. (Source: WWBT)

The Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge social media pages have been sharing pictures of the vibrant fall colors already appearing in the mountains.

You can find more information on visiting Virginia’s Blue Ridge at visitvbr.com.

Peak color in RVA will likely be the last week of October, coinciding with Halloween.

Happy leaf-peeping! And make sure to send your fall foliage pictures to NBC12, HERE.

