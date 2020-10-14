COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 1,331 in 24 hours | Percent positivity rate at 4.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 162,941 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Thursday, a 1,331 case increase from Wednesday.
The state totals stand at 3,388 deaths with 11,704 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,506,229 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 4.7 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported on Thursday. The total number is now at 1,143.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 25,369 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 9,611 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 6,546 cases, 387 hospitalizations, 98 deaths
- Henrico: 5,881 cases, 465 hospitalizations, 222 deaths
- Richmond: 5,003 cases, 436 hospitalizations, 62 deaths
- Hanover: 1,495 cases, 110 hospitalizations, 40 deaths
- Petersburg: 838 cases, 76 hospitalizations, 29 deaths
- Goochland: 306 cases, 28 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
