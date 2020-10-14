Chesterfield Schools to showcase good deeds of elementary students, families, teachers

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools will be showcasing the hard work and good deeds of elementary school students, families and teachers during the pandemic.
Through the CCPS Story Squad, elementary students will be able to share their experience about what it is like to learn and live as a student during hybrid learning.
Students can share the goals they accomplished, books they’ve read and other interesting things about life amid the pandemic.
“Despite the abnormal and uncertain times, our students continue to distinguish themselves as outstanding learners and even better people,” Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty said. “The School Board and I are excited to spotlight their work to become stronger students and the contributions they have made to our community. The Story Squad is a great way to highlight the positive difference our youngest residents are making in Chesterfield County.”
Each week, five students who submit an entry will be randomly selected and visited by the CCPS Story Squad. Each raffle winner will choose a book and be interviewed about their submission.
“For supporting and encouraging learning and for celebrating Chesterfield teachers, each winner’s family will receive a $50 gift card for dinner courtesy of the Chesterfield Education Foundation. In addition to the family receiving a gift card for dinner, if a student’s entry is chosen in which they have given a shout out to their teacher, the teacher will also receive a gift card," a release said.
