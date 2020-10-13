Virginia voter registration portal restored after fiber cut caused outage

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anyone wanting to register to vote online can now do so after the registration portal has been restored following an outage. According to The Virginia Information Technology Agency, a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage. Tuesday is the final day to register to vote.
On Oct. 13, the Virginia Information Technology Agency Technicians learned that a Verizon fiber had been inadvertently struck as part of activities related to a Chesterfield County roadside utilities project, located off of Route 10 in Chester.
The fiber is located near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center (CESC), VITA’s headquarters.
This has affected the Department’s citizen portal along with local registrar’s offices across the Commonwealth.
The Department of Elections Citizen Portal showed the following error:
Technicians were on-site and working to repair the cut.
Governor Northam’s office said the governor was aware of the outage and is closely monitoring the situation.
“That deadline is it in our code and it does not appear that I have the authority to change it - that is up to the courts and I would support a court-ordered extension,” Northam said in regards to the deadline.
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax said on his Twitter account that he is calling for Virginia’s Registration Deadline to be extended after Tuesday due to the service outages.
Albemarle County tweeted to residents that any voter planning to vote early in-person while the system is down can not be checked in on the poll books and will only be able to vote using a provisional ballot.
The DMV also says they are unable to provide transactions due to the outage. Appointments will also have to be rescheduled.
The Virginia Employment Commission’s website was also impacted.
Updates will be provided as work progresses.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.