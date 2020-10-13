Virginia AG says 'stay tuned’ amid calls for extension on voter registration deadline

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia officials and agencies have called on Governor Northam for an extension on the state’s voter registration deadline after a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage on the deadline to register. However, Northam says he does not have the power to extend the deadline.
“That deadline is it in our code and it does not appear that I have the authority to change it," said Northam. "That is up to the courts, and I would support a court-ordered extension.”
Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax says he has officially called for the state’s registration deadline to be extended.
On the issue, Attorney General Mark Herring is telling Virginians to “stay tuned.”
“I share Virginians' deep concerns about the registration system outage,” he said in a tweet. “I’ve always taken action to ensure you can safely cast your ballot in-person or by mail and to ensure your vote will count, and we are approaching this situation in exactly the same way. Stay tuned.”
The Virginia State Conference (VSC) of the NAACP has also asked Gov. Northam to extend the registration deadline for 72 hours.
“In an election season where over 1 million Virginians have cast their vote, it is imperative that all eligible voters have the ability to register, change their address and registered voters can check their voting status,” the VSC said in a statement.
