VDH issues advisory on fish consumption for Upper James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has issued an advisory on carp consumption due to elevated polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in carp caught in the Upper James River.
The PCB levels in carp sampled from the Upper James River in 2018 and 2019 show they exceed the amount considered safe for long-term consumption.
“VDH advises the consumption of no more than two meals a month of carp taken from the Upper James River. The advisory stretches from the head of the James near Iron Gate (at the confluence of Jackson River and Cowpasture River) to Balcony Falls Dam downstream of Glasgow (near the Maury River),” VDH said in a release.
The department says that while eating fish does not cause a health concern for most people, eating fish that contain PCBs may increase their risk of cancer.
“Over time, PCBs builds up in fish tissue to levels that are many times greater than levels in the surrounding water. Therefore, while eating carp from the area under advisory may pose a health risk, swimming or waterskiing is safe,” a release said.
The VDH says to do the following to help lower the risk of any potentially harmful effects:
- Eat smaller, younger fish (within the legal limits). Younger fish are less likely to contain harmful levels of contaminants than larger, older fish.
- Eat fewer or smaller servings of fish.
- Try to eat different species of fish from various sources (i.e., different creeks, rivers and streams).
- Discard the fat drippings that cooks out of the fish, and avoid deep frying.
